Millions Of Low-Income Americans May Not Receive Stimulus Payments

Low-income Americans have been most affected by the economic fallout due to President Trump’s failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Americans who are most in need of help may not receive a promised stimulus payment.



Millions of Americans, from people who have not filed tax returns over the past two years to the elderly, may not receive their payment. CNN.com reports, “There about 10 million people who may not be in the IRS system because they don't earn enough money and see little incentive to claim tax credits. By law, people don't have to file if they earn less than $12,200. Those without children aren't eligible for the child tax credit and are usually due relatively small amounts under the Earned Income Tax Credit.”



This could result in many people living below the poverty line, including the disabled and students, not receiving the payment.



RELATED: Ohio Jails May Release Some Inmates Due To Coronavirus Fears

Americans can “file a tax return to qualify for the new stimulus, but that may be challenging for those who haven't filed in years -- and who may not have access to in-person tax preparation services shuttered by local orders or even to the Internet with many libraries also closed,” CNN.com also reports.



Additionally, some might fear that if they file taxes there could be taxes owed to the government, which may result in a future audit from the IRS.



Other groups will reportedy be left out as well: undocumented immigrants who don't have Social Security numbers, young people older than 17 who are still claimed as dependents by their parents and elderly people who live with children.

On April 2, NBC News reported, “Payments up to $1,200 per person, with an additional $500 per child under 17, will be made to U.S. residents with Social Security numbers who earn under $75,000. The amount decreases by $5 per every $100 earned after that, zeroing out at $99,000. For married couples, the phaseout range is $150,000 to $198,000.”



For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.