5 Ways To Stop Voter Suppression During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Last week, Wisconsin voters experienced what too many Black people struggle with in most U.S. elections: waiting for hours on long lines and a stark choice between personal safety and executing one’s voting rights. After decades of plotting to disenfranchise Black voters, Republicans are now using the coronavirus pandemic to stop as many people from voting as they can. They’ve even admitted that this was a part of their strategy. That’s why, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos brazenly donned head-to-toe protective equipment while telling voters they were safe to defy the state-wide order to socially distance in order to vote.

Lakesha, a Color of Change member from Milwaukee, told us the lines of healthy people waiting in the rain to vote made her tear up. “We were targeted as a state which traditionally votes Democratic. The Republican Party continues to attack our freedoms with this bigoted political warfare.”

In 2016, Donald Trump tried to trick us. Remember when he told Black voters, your lives are miserable, vote for me. "What do you have to lose?" Well now we know: we're losing our lives. The fact is that 81% of coronavirus deaths in Milwaukee, WI, have been Black people, and last Tuesday’s dangerous voting conditions may make that problem even worse.

Fortunately, we have the power to protect our rights and our health. This week in #TheBlackResponse to COVID-19, we’re sharing five ways you can protect your vote during the coronavirus pandemic