Future 40: Dr. Michael Lindsey is Advocating For The Black Mind

Dr. Michael Lindsey

Mental Health Advocate

As a trailblazer in research development, Dr. Michael Lindsey has dedicated his career to studying the contributing factors of child and adolescent mental health problems, specifically within the Black community. Lindsey is the executive director of the NYU McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research and has analyzed the gap of suicidal rates between Black and white youth.

“The signs of suicide in Black youth are too often overlooked and not well understood,” said Lindsey said in an interview with NBC News. “And so we must have more research that helps in finding answers to this growing epidemic in the Black community.”