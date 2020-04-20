5 Ways to Save Black Businesses Impacted By The Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting every aspect of our society and exposing deep, systemic inequities that are killing Black people. As the news changes minute-to-minute, BET and Color Of Change are teaming up to make sure Black people have the clear and focused information we need to get help, take action and support the hardest hit in our communities.

The economy is in a downward spiral and the government and corporations have set Black people up to face the worst of the worldwide recession. As stimulus checks hit some people’s bank accounts, there’s one very important group that’s been left out of the relief efforts: Black-owned businesses.

For Color Of Change members like Burnell Cotlon, whose New Orleans based grocery store, Burnell's Market is still serving the majority of his neighborhood through the pandemic, business now means operating on a shoestring budget while his customers free-fall into financial trouble. Cotlon provides the Lower Ninth Ward with the only fresh grocery in the area and is starting to feel the same desperation that his customers are facing. His is a local, small businesses that serves as the bedrock of his community and like so many others, if we don’t work to save them now, we’ll be hurting for generations to come.

Our society has failed to protect Black people so it’s no surprise that the current government response to the coronavirus is doing the same. So far, the federal government’s relief program for businesses has been plagued with errors, delays, and requirements designed to leave us out. It took less than two weeks for the money allocated for small businesses in the stimulus bill to dry up and most of those transactions relied on businesses’ existing relationships with big banks. It’s up to us to demand that relief centers do the job of protecting Black businesses as Congress looks to pass the next stimulus package.

This week in #TheBlackResponse to COVID-19, we’re giving you five action steps you can take to support entrepreneurs, jobs and economic progress in Black communities.