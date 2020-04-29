Trevor Noah Questions Why Small Businesses Didn’t Get Their Share Of Stimulus Relief Money

TV host Trevor Noah took time Tuesday (April 28) on "The Daily Show" to shed some light on exactly why wealthy companies received coronavirus stimulus funding while small business owners still have empty pockets.

He said the Treasury Department left it up to the banks to decide which companies would receive a share of the $349 billion coronavirus small business forgivable loans. In less than two weeks, the program ran out of money.

“The banks did what banks do, which is screw over the little guys,” he said.

The late night show comedian gave an example to drive his point home.

When you put down a bowl of food for a small dog, you have to get the big dog out the room, Noah explained.