Future 40: Meet Aisha "Pinky" Cole, Founder of "Slutty Vegan"

Slutty Vegan is Atlanta's go-to burger joint for vegans and carnivores alike. It has also become a celebrity favorite (Tyler Perry, Meagan Good, Cory Booker and Omarion are fans) thanks to Aisha "Pinky" Cole, the founder and proprietor.

She's a Clark Atlanta alum who built her plant-based burger dreams in the city's West End community, a predominantly African-American neighborhood, in order to change the way Southerners look at vegan eating. Cole opened the location in the summer of 2018, and in less than six months, she became a millionaire.

"The Slutty Vegan was born in my two bedroom apartment in July 2018. I was hungry and wanted some vegan junk food and, in pure lightbulb style, the name came to me. A Slutty Vegan, to my mind, is someone who eats vegan but enjoys junk food -- as long as it's not dead. I knew the name would be a great hook to help people to reimagine food. What I didn't know was how much of an impact it would make," Cole told Forbes.