Joe Biden Announces Policy Proposal Aimed At Black Voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States, has released a six-point plan for Black America in an extensive post on Medium.

Biden, who overwhelmingly won the Black vote during the Democratic primary, begins his “Lift Every Voice” proposal by recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his unfinished dream of making America "what it ought to be." He then goes on to highlight the work he has done on behalf of civil rights and social justice over the course of his 40 plus years in public service.

"African Americans can never have a fair shot at the American Dream so long as entrenched disparities are still allowed to chip away at opportunity," Biden writes. "You don’t have an equal chance when your schools are substandard, when your home is undervalued, when your car insurance costs more for no good reason, or when the poverty rate for African Americans is more than twice what it is for whites."

He continues, "I believe that the moral obligation of our time is to rebuild our economy in a way that finally brings everyone along. That goal has always been the core of my candidacy — it’s the very reason that I am running for President. And achieving it starts by rooting out systemic racism from our laws, our policies, our institutions, and our hearts."

The former senator and vice president went on to criticize President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as it pertains to the African American community, which has been hit disportionately hard by the pandemic.

"If I were President today, I would make it a top priority to ensure that African American workers, families, and small businesses got the relief they need and deserve," he says.

Biden then goes on to present his policy plan which focuses on achieving equity for the African American community within education, health care, the economy, environmental justice, criminal justice and voting rights.

Here is a preview to Joe Biden’s six pillar plan for Black voters: