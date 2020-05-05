White House Apparently Not Following Its Own Social Distancing Rules

As top doctors and experts continue to warn the nation to keep a distance of six feet or more from each other when outdoors, noticeable reductions in coronavirus cases are being seen in some states proving that social distancing is apparently working.

When it comes to the White House, however, the question remains why these same rules are not being applied or observed. Even in the Oval Office, some employees have been allowed to come in and out without a mask or being tested for the disease, Yahoo News reports.

Trump Administration representatives say they are taking the necessary measures to ensure safety in the White House.

“The President’s physician and White House Operations have been working closely to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the president, first family and the entire White House complex safe and healthy at all times,” said Judd Deere, Trump’s deputy press secretary.

“Those in close proximity to the president and vice president are being tested for COVID-19. Temperature checks are occurring for all those entering the complex as well as an additional temperature check for those in close proximity to the president and vice president.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its recommendations, which the White House says it supports, including the six-foot rule, wearing masks and avoiding crowds and large gatherings.

Last week two governors came into the White House for meetings with President Trump. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was tested. Others with a state delegation were also tested for the virus.

Still a group of pool reporters and camera operators were not tested and were only feet away from Trump. While the President typically sits or stands at some distance away from most groups, reporters and officials are usually forced to be in clusters, breaching the six-foot distancing rule.

“Having worked in the White House, there’s a ton of people that come in and out of there, and they touch things,” said. Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician who worked in the Obama administration. “So, unless you are literally testing every individual and then following up … even with wiping down those surfaces every night, it’s not foolproof.”

She said someone could test negative because it is too early for a test to pick it up. The White House protocols, she says, should be more strict.

“I work in a clinic. It’s not safe enough for us in a clinic. Why would we have an even lower standard in the White House, of all places, just given the importance of … obviously the commander in chief, but think of all the other officials, Cabinet members, etc., going in and out. It’s an incredible risk,” she said.

Members of the White House Press Corps were last tested on April 9 because of the suspicion that one of its members may have been infected with COVID-19. After that occurrence, there has not been a serious emphasis on testing, Yahoo reported.

Trump often comes to press briefings without wearing a mask and with other officials standing less than six-feet by his side. He has said in the past that he did not feel the need to wear one.

“I just don’t want to wear one myself. It’s a recommendation. … I’m feeling good,” Trump said. “I don’t know, somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute desk … I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens … I don’t see it for myself.”