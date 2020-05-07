LeBron James Responds With Powerful Statement On The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

In the aftermath of the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was gunned down while jogging near his hometown of Brunswick, Georgia on February (23), celebrities and activists alike are raising awareness, fighting for justice and also expressing their frustration over the horrific incident.

On Wednesday (May 6) LeBron James shared a powerful tribute regarding Arbery’s tragic death on his Twitter account.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!” the NBA superstar wrote. “Can’t even go for a d**n jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me ?!?!?!?!?!?"