Stacey Abrams, A Possible VP Pick, Endorses Joe Biden For President

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Stacey Abrams, who has been on the media’s short list of possible running mates for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, officially endorsed Biden’s campaign on Tuesday (May 12).
Abrams focused on the needs of nonwhite communities and said she believes the former vice president would be sensitive to them.
“While marginalized communities struggle under Donald Trump’s failed leadership and people of color face disproportionate consequences of COVID-19, Joe Biden will take no one for granted,” Abrams said in a statement released by the Biden campaign. “I look forward to continuing my strong support for his candidacy and doing all I can to make sure he is elected in November.”
Abrams endorsement is the latest in a long list of people throwing their support behind Biden since he took the majority of delegates in Democratic primaries across the country. His former rivals in the Democratic race, including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Mike Bloomberg, Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (who is also said to be on his vice president shortlist), have also endorsed him.
Abrams, who runs the Georgia-based voting rights nonprofit Fair Fight, and who had been a state legislator, ran for governor in 2018, but narrowly lost to then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp amid accusations of voter suppression. Since then, Abrams has been seen as a rising star in the party and has been encouraged to run for U.S. Senate if she didn’t take another shot at the governor’s race.
However, she has said that if she were picked by Biden for VP, she would be ready.
“I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors,” she told Elle magazine in April. “If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
