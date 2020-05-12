Stacey Abrams, A Possible VP Pick, Endorses Joe Biden For President

Stacey Abrams, who has been on the media’s short list of possible running mates for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, officially endorsed Biden’s campaign on Tuesday (May 12).

Abrams focused on the needs of nonwhite communities and said she believes the former vice president would be sensitive to them.

“While marginalized communities struggle under Donald Trump’s failed leadership and people of color face disproportionate consequences of COVID-19, Joe Biden will take no one for granted,” Abrams said in a statement released by the Biden campaign. “I look forward to continuing my strong support for his candidacy and doing all I can to make sure he is elected in November.”