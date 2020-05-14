Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele Defends Barack Obama Against Mitch McConnell

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele has strong words for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after McConnell told reporters that Barack Obama "should have kept his mouth shut" about President Donald Trump.

McConnell's remarks came after former Obama told his former staffers on a leaked conference call that Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been an "absolute chaotic disaster."

The Kentucky senator criticized Obama on Monday in an interview with Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law, on YouTube.

RELATED: Kentucky Governor Wants The FBI To Investigate Breonna Taylor Shooting

"I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut," McConnell said. "You know, we know he doesn't like much this administration is doing. That's understandable. But I think it's a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot. You were there for eight years."

Steele, who has been vocal in his criticism of Trump, responded to McConnell with fury. "I'm sure Mitch is aware that a grown ass black man who happens to be a former president has agency to speak his mind on how his successor is managing this crisis," Steele said Tuesday (May 12) on Twitter. "Especially since his successor has yet to 'keep his mouth shut' about him."