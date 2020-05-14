Watch Morgan State’s Choir Sing An Incredible Rendition Of ‘We Are The World’

The coronavirus pandemic has many stressed and looking for some joy. Luckily, the Morgan State choir has delivered.

The choir came together virtually to sing a stunning rendition of “We Are the World,” the video of which was posted by their music director Dr. Eric Conway on YouTube Wednesday (May 13).

“Despite this uncertain time in history, the human spirit still triumphs,” the video begins. “We must remember: ‘We are the world, we are the children… it’s true, we make better days, just you and me.’”

The video already has thousands of views.

The original song debuted in 1985 as a charity song by supergroup USA for Africa and was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Omartian.

Watch Morgan State choir’s rendition of “We are the World” below.