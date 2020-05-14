New 911 Call From Ahmaud Arbery Killers Released

The 911 call placed on February 11 at 7:27 p.m. sent police to the construction site on Satilla Drive.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV Channel 2 News , the public is now hearing a 911 call made by one of the accused killers, Travis McMichael , before the deadly February 23 shooting.

As developments in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case continue to unfold, a new piece of evidence has surfaced overnight on Thursday (May 14).

“I was leaving the neighborhood and I just caught a guy running into a house being built,” Travis McMichael said, in the call obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When I turned around, he took off running into the house.”

He is then heard on the 911 call telling police he was backing up his truck to check on things.

“I’ve never seen this guy before in the neighborhood,” he said breathing heavily during the call. “When I turned around and backed up, he reached into his pocket and ran into the house, so I don’t know if he’s armed or not, but he was acting like he was.”

The person, McMichaels claims he saw in the house was never apprehended.

Travis and Gregory McMichael have been arrested on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.