Grandmother Falls Onto Body Of Grandson In An Attempt To Shield Him From Police Gunfire

A 90-year-old grandmother tried to shield her grandson from officers drawing their weapons when police officers in Midland, Texas arrested him for allegedly driving through a stop sign. The incident was recorded on a bystander’s cellphone as onlookers became more tense and afraid of the potential of another police killing of an unarmed African American person.

Houston station KTRK reports that police said on May 16, officers attempted to pull over Tye Anderson, but ignoring their orders, he continued to drive. When officers finally pulled him over, they ordered him out of the car. In the video, Anderson is shown being compliant, laying face down on the ground as several officers train their weapons on him.

By this time, bystanders are screaming at the police, begging them not to open fire. That’s when Anderson’s grandmother stood next to him with her hand out, then fell on top of his body in an apparent attempt to protect him from any further harm.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted the video on Twitter on Wednesday (May 28), asking for people to identify the police officers in the video. It seems DuVernay is working on a new project which ties into the encounter, but details of how were not made clear.