Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Booed By Protesters After Not Committing To Abolishing Police

Marking the nearly two weeks of protests following the public outcry of the senseless death of George Floyd on May 25, Minneapolis demonstrators forced one recognizable face out of their protests.

On Saturday (June 6) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who is up for re-election next year, was booed out of a rally after he declined to make a commitment to defund the city’s police department, according to The New York Times.

After being spotted at a George Floyd rally, Mayor Frey was invited to the front of the crowd and was asked.

“Yes or no? Will you defund the Minneapolis police department?” the protest organizer asked, stating that his 2021 re-election bid depended on his answer.

“I do not support the full abolition of the police,” Mayor Frey said.

Frey was told to leave the protest with chants of “Go home, Jacob, go home!” and “Shame! Shame!” Frey could be seen walking away.

See the video below: