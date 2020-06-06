Philadelphia Couple Celebrates Marriage During Black Lives Matter Protest

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania got married on Saturday (June 6), and managed to make their special day even more memorable. The newlyweds tied the knot at city hall and, immediately following, joined a protest march at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall. They were still dressed in their wedding attire — a classic tux on Michael and a beautiful ivory gown on Kerry Anne.

The crowd took a break from the marching and chanting for justice in the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other Black men, women and children killed by police, to celebrate this incredible moment of Black love. The Gordons shared a kiss as protestors looked on.

Video of the moment has since gone viral as a symbol of the things worth fighting for, and the joy amid turbulent times.

See the beautiful moment, below: