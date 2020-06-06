Sean Reed’s Father Hopes His Son’s Death Isn’t Forgotten Amid Nationwide Protests

Sean Reed’s father has spoken to a news outlet about his son’s death at the hands of Indianapolis police last month, hoping that his case won’t be lost among the nationwide protests demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

According to TMZ, Jamie Reed says he’s supportive of the protests over Floyd’s tragic passing, he just wants to make sure his son can also get the justice he deserves.

Jamie Reed says his son’s case was among those that helped kick-start the country’s renewed focus on police brutality, and along with the numerous other cases, people have been inspired once again to demand accountability among police stations across America.

Sean Reed was shot-and-killed by Indianapolis police on May 6 after reportedly leading police on a chase while livestreaming on Facebook.

Ben Crump, Reed’s lawyer who also represents the Floyd family and Ahmaud Arbery’s father, vows they won’t stop until they get justice, according to TMZ.

IMPD maintained that 21-year-old Reed had a gun and fired at officers before he was shot and killed. Reed’s family and attorneys strongly dispute the department’s version of events.

Fatima Johnson, another attorney for Sean Reed’s family, says the IMPD’s version of events are simply “untrue.”

“I’m here to say to you today unequivocally that Dreasjon Reed, Sean Reed, did not shoot a gun, did not point a gun, did not brandish a gun at an officer,” Johnson said, according to Fox 59. “He did not. The narrative that you’ve heard is incorrect, is false, is misleading. It did not happen.”