Brooklyn Street Loudly Proclaims ‘Black Lives Matter’ in Blocklong Mural

Brooklyn is following the trend of other communities by utilizing the Black Lives Matter slogan as public art by painting the words on blocklong street mural.

The artwork is painted along Fulton Street, in front of Brooklyn’s Restoration Plaza which sits in the middle of Bedford-Stuyvesant, a historic African-American enclave. About 20 visual artists put together the artwork and volunteers spent Saturday (June 13) painting the letters in yellow print along the thoroughfare.



Organizers said it gives a larger voice to the BLM movement and allows artists to express their feelings about the national moment. Included in the painting are the names of those who have fallen victims to police violence.

“We are the largest community of African Americans in the entire nation, Central Brooklyn, so it is imperative that we’re a part of this,” Indira Etwaroo, who helped organize the event, and is executive art director of the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza where the mural is located, told reporters.