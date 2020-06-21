NYPD Cop Caught On Video Using Chokehold After Deadly Maneuver Is Banned

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Some cops seem unable or unwilling to stop using brutal tactics. Even after New York prohibited chokeholds, a New York City police officer was caught on video using the deadly maneuver on Sunday (June 21) in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
Police officials released a statement saying that they are aware of the video, which shows several officers surrounding the man as one of the cops chokes him. He was reportedly unconscious and taken to a hospital.
“This matter is taken extremely seriously, and we expect to have an update this evening as the investigation unfolds,” the NYPD statement said, according to ABC News affiliate WABC.
Officer Afanador, Badge # 31730 of the @NYPD100Pct @NYPDnews at Far Rockaway Beach performing an Illegal modern day lynching chokehold on a Black Man until he was unconscious. I demand his immediate firing & criminal charges for breaking the city & state ban. #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/wtAmYWxIbE— Anthony Beckford (City Council Candidate)🌹 (@Vote4Beckford) June 21, 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on June 12 that banned the use of chokeholds by law enforcement. The state’s police reform package also repealed a law that withheld police disciplinary records from public scrutiny.
According to the police, the officers were responding to a call in Queens about a man harassing people at a beach and throwing things at them. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest.
News of the police chokehold incident prompted a group of protesters to demonstrate outside the 100th Police Precinct.
Now a small protest for several hour here at @NYPD100Pct. Lawyer for man seen in video says he was unconscious and taken to the hospital with some other injuries. People who were with him say they weren’t doing anything that warranted use of force by #NYPD. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/KLmGXuSzsu— Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) June 21, 2020
