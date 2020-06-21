NYPD Cop Caught On Video Using Chokehold After Deadly Maneuver Is Banned

The victim of the excessive force was unconscious and taken to hospital.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Some cops seem unable or unwilling to stop using brutal tactics. Even after New York prohibited chokeholds, a New York City police officer was caught on video using the deadly maneuver on Sunday (June 21) in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Police officials released a statement saying that they are aware of the video, which shows several officers surrounding the man as one of the cops chokes him. He was reportedly unconscious and taken to a hospital.

“This matter is taken extremely seriously, and we expect to have an update this evening as the investigation unfolds,” the NYPD statement said, according to ABC News affiliate WABC.

 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on June 12 that banned the use of chokeholds by law enforcement. The state’s police reform package also repealed a law that withheld police disciplinary records from public scrutiny.

According to the police, the officers were responding to a call in Queens about a man harassing people at a beach and throwing things at them. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest.

RELATED: Horrific Video Shows White Illinois Cop Use Prohibited Chokehold On Black Man Until He’s Unconscious

News of the police chokehold incident prompted a group of protesters to demonstrate outside the 100th Police Precinct.

