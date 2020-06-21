NYPD Cop Caught On Video Using Chokehold After Deadly Maneuver Is Banned

Some cops seem unable or unwilling to stop using brutal tactics. Even after New York prohibited chokeholds, a New York City police officer was caught on video using the deadly maneuver on Sunday (June 21) in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Police officials released a statement saying that they are aware of the video, which shows several officers surrounding the man as one of the cops chokes him. He was reportedly unconscious and taken to a hospital.

“This matter is taken extremely seriously, and we expect to have an update this evening as the investigation unfolds,” the NYPD statement said, according to ABC News affiliate WABC.