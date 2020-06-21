My Father’s Day Story: Finding Immeasurable Love After Death

Merriam Webster defines a “father” as a male parent or a man who begets a child. But today, being a father is about so much more. Today, fatherhood, especially Black fatherhood, is less about vicinity and relation, and more about influence, presence, and selfless acts of acceptance and love. For this Father’s Day, BET.com wants to share the stories of three different father relationships, in their own words, to provide a more expanded view of modern-day Black fatherhood.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Smith Raoul buried his father. The next day he turned 43. Three weeks prior, Pierre Antoine Raoul, a native of Haiti living in Brooklyn, New York, had succumbed to complications from the deadly COVID-19 virus. He was 73-years old.

The past few months have been painful for Smith who is the only son and eldest of four. They will all commemorate this Father's Day as the first without their family's patriarch. In the midst of his own grief, now, Raoul has to figure out how to stand in place of his father – small in stature, but larger than life – and carry his family through their mourning in the midst of the pandemic.

In his words, here is Smith Raoul’s declaration of gratitude to his beloved father.

Two weeks before my father died, I found a picture of myself from when I was two years old in his briefcase. I’ve always been jealous of my other siblings. He always showed them so much love. They got the love; I got the responsibility. From a very early age he began grooming me to be his successor.

I was raised to know all of the important things – codes, rules, laws, and where to find all the important documents. If anything were to happen to him, I needed to be prepared to care for my family in his absence, but that always made me feel like I was missing his love.