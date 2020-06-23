Baltimore Restaurant Apologizes To Black Family For Denying Service Over 'Athletic' Clothes

A child was targeted by the manager of Atlas Restaurant.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

A Baltimore restaurant is apologizing to an Black woman and her son after a manager refused to serve them because of her son’s “athletic” clothes.

Cell phone video captured by Marcia Grant shows her attempting to get a table with her son at Ouzo Bay restaurant, when a manager tells them they can’t be seated because her son’s wardrobe violates the restaurant’s dress code.

Grant is heard asking the manager why she can’t be seated, and as he says it’s because of her son’s “athletic” shorts and shirt. The mother panned her video over to a white kid with a very similar outfit. 

The manager refused to seat the woman while also not being able to explain how the white child was allowed in.

Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Ouzo Bay, said they were “sickened" by the incident and added, "While dress codes across Atlas properties are the result of ongoing input from customers, in no way are they intended to be discriminatory." 

Atlas also says children under 12 accompanied by a parent will no longer be subject to a dress code and that the manager has been placed on "indefinite leave."

Read the full statement here.

Twitter: @OnlyInLVNV

