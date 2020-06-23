One Of The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Has Been Fired

One Of The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Has Been Fired

Brett Hankison has been accused of "blindly" firing 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Brett Hankison, one of the Louisville police officers responsible for killing Breonna Taylor in her home has been fired, Louisville Metro Police announced on Tuesday (June 23).  

Taylor, 26, was shot by officers at her apartment on March 13 as they entered to serve a no-knock warrant. Her boyfriend thought officers were intruders and fired a shot as they entered. Taylor was shot eight times in the ensuing gunfire from officers.

Hankison is accused by the department's interim chief, Robert Schroeder, of "blindly" firing 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment, creating a substantial danger of death and serious injury, according to USA Today.

Schroeder notes that Hankison may appeal the decision to the Police Merit Board in writing within 10 days.

The other officers involved in the shooting, Myles Cosgrove and Jon Mattingly, have not been fired. None of the officers have faced criminal charges.

Photo: Louisville Police Department

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC