Mother Denied Service Because Of Her Son’s ‘Athletic’ Clothes Hires Civil Rights Attorney

Following the apology by a Baltimore restaurant, after the manager refused service to a Black woman, Marcia Grant, and her son, Dallas, because of his “athletic” clothes, the mother has retained a civil rights attorney.

Grant and her spokesperson, Michelle Watts, told TMZ that the apology was not sufficient given the longstanding practices of discrimination at other restaraunt’s owned by Atlas Restaraunt Group.

According to the Baltimore Sun, The Choptank was under fire in September 2019 for its dress code that banned “excessively baggy clothing, sunglasses after dark and bandannas.”

Watts also claims that 9-year-old son Dallas has been severely impacted.

Civil rights attorney Dante Mills is now representing Marcia Grant and her son Dante.

RELATED: Baltimore Apologizes For Denying Service Over ‘Athletic’ Clothes

On June 22, cell phone video captured by Grant shows her attempting to get a table with her son. A manager tells them they can’t be seated because her son’s wardrobe violates the restaurant’s dress code.