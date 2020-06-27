Mother Denied Service Because Of Her Son’s ‘Athletic’ Clothes Hires Civil Rights Attorney

Marcia Grant confirmed her 9-year-old son has been severely impacted by the incident.

Following the apology by a Baltimore restaurant, after the manager refused service to a Black woman, Marcia Grant, and her son, Dallas, because of his “athletic” clothes, the mother has retained a civil rights attorney. 

Grant and her spokesperson, Michelle Watts, told TMZ that the apology was not sufficient given the longstanding practices of discrimination at other restaraunt’s owned by Atlas Restaraunt Group.  

According to the Baltimore Sun, The Choptank was under fire in September 2019 for its dress code that banned “excessively baggy clothing, sunglasses after dark and bandannas.” 

Watts also claims that 9-year-old son Dallas has been severely impacted. 

 Civil rights attorney Dante Mills is now representing Marcia Grant and her son Dante.

On June 22, cell phone video captured by Grant shows her attempting to get a table with her son. A manager tells them they can’t be seated because her son’s wardrobe violates the restaurant’s dress code.

The  manager said her son’s “athletic” shorts and shirt is not allowed at the restaurant. The mother panned her video over to a white kid with a similar outfit. 

The manager refused to seat the woman while also not being able to explain how the white child was allowed in.

Four days after the racist event, Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Ouzo Bay, said they were “sickened" by the incident and added, "While dress codes across Atlas properties are the result of ongoing input from customers, in no way are they intended to be discriminatory." 

Atlas also says children under 12 accompanied by a parent will no longer be subject to a dress code and that two managers have been placed on "indefinite leave."

No official lawsuit has been filed as of yet.

Photo Credit: ABC

