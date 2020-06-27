Miami Gardens Cop Accused Of Using A Taser On A Woman Out On Bond

A former Miami Gardens police officer accused of using excessive force during the arrest of a Black woman has bonded out of jail.

Jordy Martel was caught on cell phone video Tasering 32-year-old Safiya Satchell and putting his knee on her neck outside of Tootsie’s Cabaret earlier this year in January 2020. Martel was finally arrested on Thursday (June 25,) fired from the police force and is facing felony charges of battery and official misconduct.

Satchell was arrested after a confrontation with Tootsie’s staff in the cabaret club’s parking lot. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle says Martel, who was working security detail that night, went too far.

“Martel allegedly used excessive force by putting his knee on Ms. Satchell’s neck. He went into Sacthell’s car without any evidence that she had committed a crime,” said Fernandez-Rundle.