Mother Of Black Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death Says He Wanted To 'Change The Narrative' Of Police

Before former Minneapolis police officer, Alexander Kueng, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, he wanted to “change the narrative” around police.

According to his mother, Joni Kueng, in an interview with The New York Times, says that her son often argued that “diversity could force change in a Police Department long accused of racism.”

He also grappled with the growing issue of the excessive police force on Black people and joined the force to protect Black people from police aggression and intimidation after one of his siblings was arrested, according to his mom.

“That’s part of the reason why he wanted to become a police officer — and a Black police officer on top of it — is to bridge that gap in the community, change the narrative between the officers and the Black community,” said Joni Kueng.

Nearly a month after the horrific killing of George, Alexander Kueng, was spotted at a Cub Foods store in the early hours on Sunday (June 21) with a pack of Oreos and a gallon of milk in his hands, after posting a $750,000 bond.

Another shopper, a woman, began recording him.



