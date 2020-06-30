Sen. Kamala Harris Enlists DJ D-Nice, Jermaine Dupri And More To Fundraise For Joe Biden

Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The California Senator is hosting ‘Get Up Stand Up.’

Many believe Sen. Kamala Harris could be the frontrunner to be Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election. 

Either way, Harris is already doing the work to get the former VP elected. The California senator is hosting an online fundraising series with tons of celebrities.

Get Up Stand Up is a virtual fundraiser that will begin on July 9. Hosted by Harris, guests for music and conversation will include Beverly Bond, Diplo, DJ Cassidy, D-Nice, Hannah Bronfman, and Jermaine Dupri.

A source told Page Six, “There will be different ticket prices and multiple events throughout the next few months. Kamala will be very active. She’ll be on, interacting the whole time, in support of the Biden campaign. It’s her team and the Biden team together.”

Click here for more details on Get Up Stand Up.

