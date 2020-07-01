‘You’ve Been Warned’: Black Florida Sheriff Threatens To Deputize Gun Owners Against Protesters

Florida is said to have some of the weakest gun laws in the country and one of the few states where the Stand Your Ground Law is still in effect. Now, Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, the county’s first Black sheriff, is threatening to put guns in the hands of civilians, deputize them and have them stand up to any violent protests that take place in their area.

In a bizarre, three-minute video standing in front of a group of his officers in full uniform, Daniels ranted in a cowboy hat saying, "If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility.”

He continued, "That’s what we’re sworn to do. That’s what we’re going to do. You’ve been warned."



Daniels also said “God is absent from the media’s message or Black Lives Matter.”

News4Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson reacted to Daniels’ video by saying, “I think that’s a bluff more than anything. Sounds good on the surface. You can’t have chaos among citizens. Citizens already have the right to defend themselves. You say you’re going to deputize people to go out and act as police without police training then you’re totally jeopardizing the safety of those residents.”



See the video below: