Herman Cain Contracts Coronavirus After Attending Trump Rally In Tulsa

According to a statement posted to his Twitter account, Cain, a current contributor for the conservative media outlet Newsmax, was hospitalized on Wednesday (July 2) “after he had development symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization." On Monday, he was informed he tested positive for the virus.

Former 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has reportedly been infected with the coronavirus and is receiving treatment at an Atlanta-area hospital.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e

"Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert," the Thursday statement reads.

Cain, a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, was in attendance at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20.

"We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking,” HermanCain.com editor Dan Calabrese wrote in a post. “I don't think there's any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We'll never know.”

At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the rally in Tulsa tested positive for COVID-19.

Cain posted a photo of himself at the Tulsa rally next to other attendees without a mask.