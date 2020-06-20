Trump Forced To Speak To Near-Empty Arena In Tulsa After Supporters Fail To Show

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma didn’t quite turn out the way he and his supporters had hyped. After boasting close to a million RSVPs and building a massive outdoor stage to accommodate overflow, very few people actually showed up for the event. Some news outlets estimate the count to be around 10,000 — not close to enough to fill up even the indoor arena.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence reportedly cancelled their scheduled speeches to the “overflow” crowd after supporters failed to materialize.
An outdoor stage had been set up to accommodate the thousands who would otherwise not be able to fit inside the 19,000 seat BOK Center where the president put on his first rally since March. The Trump campaign said they had a million requests for tickets, however they were texting “There’s still space” to supporters just minutes before the rally was supposed to take place.
Outside of the arena, six blocks were blocked off by police for the expected crowds, but it was devoid of people. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s speeches were cancelled by the campaign.
The Trump campaign blamed protesters for the lack of a crowd, an excuse that doesn’t stand up to multiple accounts and live feeds that show the streets clear and empty right up until the rally start time.
“Sadly, protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally. Radical protesters, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the President's supporters. We are proud of the thousands who stuck it out,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director, said in a statement.
So far:— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 20, 2020
-Outdoor Trump campaign event where Pres Trump & VP Pence were to speak has been cancelled
-Overflow crowd has been moved into indoor arena
-Crowd inside arena is not full w/ empty upper levels
-Trump campaign sent out texts to supporters saying “There's still space!"
Empty seats were seen inside the arena too.
As others are reporting, looks like attendance here in Tulsa is well below campaign's expectations. Here's the main floor at the arena currently pic.twitter.com/EASfSHL5nN— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter that thousands of TikToking protesters reserved thousands of tickets giving the Trump campaign the belief that they’d have a sell-out crowd.
Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020
Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T
The rally was meant to reboot Trump’s presidential re-election effort, which has been side lined by the coronavirus pandemic over the past few months. The president’s approval rating has tanked due to his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and his ducking of speaking out against racial injustice since the death of George Floyd on May 25. Polls currently show Democratic rival Joe Biden winning in November.
See images of Donald Trump’s largely empty Tulsa rally below.
As the program begins at the Trump rally in Tulsa, over half the stadium is empty.— Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) June 20, 2020
Please DO NOT retweet or like this tweet! #TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/FVucxfC5QK
Inside the arena for President Trump’s rally in Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/ioCzsX29AB— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 20, 2020
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
