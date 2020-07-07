University Student Gets The Attention Of Disney After Epic Superhero TikTok Video

He wrote in a July 2 Tweet, "If y'all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that'd be greatly appreciated, The video now has 22 million views in five days. See below:

Now, he might have a chat with Disney. In just 20 seconds, Bass created a TikTok video showing him transform into a Jedi. Cartoon Network's Ben 10 and Spiderman.

if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated pic.twitter.com/GrKlIRxg3J

By the evening of July 2, Disney Executive Chairman and former CEO Bob Iger, tweeted at Bass, "The world's gonna know your name!!!"

Julian responded with, "This is the beginning!!!" and "Let's schedule a time to talk!!!"



Bass told TIME on July 6, “I’ve gotten plenty of offers for representation and from casting directors. I’m not entirely sure what I’m allowed to spill so for now let’s just say there’s a lot of stuff in the works.”



He also added, “Only thing for me to do now is continue to create, filter some phone calls, and hedge my bet to be your friendly neighborhood Spider-man.”

Clearly, Julian has a bright future ahead of him.