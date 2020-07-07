University Student Gets The Attention Of Disney After Epic Superhero TikTok Video

University Student Gets The Attention Of Disney After Epic Superhero TikTok Video

Julian Bass made Spider-man and other superheroes come to life.

Published 5 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Julian Bass is a 20-year-old, Georgia State University student who changed his life with a viral clip. 

Now, he might have a chat with Disney.

In just 20 seconds, Bass created a TikTok video showing him transform into a Jedi.  Cartoon Network's Ben 10 and Spiderman.  

He wrote in a July 2 Tweet, "If y'all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that'd be greatly appreciated,

The video now has 22 million views in five days. See below:

By the evening of July 2, Disney Executive Chairman and former CEO Bob Iger, tweeted at Bass, "The world's gonna know your name!!!" 

RELATED: ‘Atlanta’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Will Play Marvel’s First Openly Gay Superhero In ‘The Eternals’

Julian responded with, "This is the beginning!!!" and "Let's schedule a time to talk!!!"

Bass told TIME on July 6, “I’ve gotten plenty of offers for representation and from casting directors. I’m not entirely sure what I’m allowed to spill so for now let’s just say there’s a lot of stuff in the works.”

He also added, “Only thing for me to do now is continue to create, filter some phone calls, and hedge my bet to be your friendly neighborhood Spider-man.”

Clearly, Julian has a bright future ahead of him. 

Photo Credit: Twitter

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news