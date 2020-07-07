Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Talks Dealing With COVID-19 Diagnosis And Violence In City

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she feels alright and is only affected by allergy symptoms the morning after she announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have a slight headache, but that’s not unusual during allergy season for me and allergy season is just about year-round in Georgia,” she said. “So just the same headache I have during stressful times and allergy season.

Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, Tuesday morning (July 7) Bottoms said that her family is dealing with coronavirus with one of her children testing positive and another testing negative. Two other children, she said, would be tested Tuesday. Her husband, Derek Bottoms, she said had slept from Thursday until Monday, which she said concerned her, but he is now feeling better.



Mayor Bottoms said she tested “low positive,” which means her symptoms could be increasing or decreasing, but she was told to regard it as if she is positive and follow recommended quarantining guidelines.

Meanwhile, as Bottoms and her family deal with the coronavirus, Atlanta has entered what she called a “perfect storm of distress.” The disease is worsening in Georgia, and angst over police violence, particularly the death of Rayshard Brooks is still heightened. That, along with the spate of recent violence that took the life of 8-year-old Secoria Turner over the holiday weekend, has frustrated the city.

“I think that people are obviously anxious and even angry about COVID-19, loved ones are dying, people are losing their jobs,” she said. “I think that there’s a lot of frustration, a lot of angst and I think that the rhetoric that comes out of the White House doesn’t help it at all, it doesn’t give people much hope and I think that it’s all converging together and we’re seeing it happen and spill out into much the streets of Atlanta and we’re seeing it across the country.

“And you add on top of that the cases that we’ve all witnessed of police brutality and it has all come together in a violent way,” Bottoms said.