FX, Hulu And The New York Times Will Feature New Documentary About Life And Death Of Breonna Taylor

The short, 26 year life of Breonna Taylor will be featured as one of the episodes of the new FX and Hulu series, The New York Times Presents.

The episode will be directed by Yoruba Richen, who is most known for the 2013 doc, "The New Black," which highlighted Black communities struggling with same-sex marriage. It will feature details about her life and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The series premiere of The New York Times Presents is July 10 with the episode "They Get Brave," which focuses on doctors and nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.



No word on when the Taylor episode will air, but the series will air on FX and Hulu every Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The EMT worker was killed by Louisville police officers in March as a result of a mistaken drug raid at her apartment. Authorities were serving a narcotics warrant but no drugs were found at her home.

Taylor was shot eight times while she was sleeping. Taylor’s death is one that has touched off months of global demonstrations over the death of Black people by police officers.

Since Taylor’s shooting, the City of Louisville has banned “no-knock” warrants.

Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in her death, is the only one to have been fired. However, none have been officially charged in her killing.