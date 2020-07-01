Breonna Taylor’s Family Reportedly Outraged Over Kentucky AG’s Engagement Pics

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Breonna Taylor’s family is reportedly not happy that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is celebrating his personal life while they continue to wait for justice.
Photos surfaced over the weekend of Cameron and his fiancee, who is white, hosting an engagement party with friends and family. Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson reposted the pics, along with many others, and criticized Cameron for the tone deaf post while justice for the 26-year-old’s death has been inexcusably delayed.
“Black people that were excited and thought oh my God maybe we have a fair chance now because it will be a black man in this position ! He will be fair and unbiased towards Black people,” Lawson wrote, in part, under pictures of Cameron’s engagement party. “They voted for him. Well That’s why it’s important to educate yourself on people who are running for office . I have no problem with who he marries , that is his personal business. That is not what this post is about ! I just don’t understand his actions !!! And where are their masks ?”
Sources close to Taylor’s family told TMZ that they couldn’t agree more with Lawson’s statement and they view the photos as a slap in the face.
TMZ also reports that the family has its own team working around the clock for answers because they don’t believe Cameron is taking Breonna’s case seriously enough. They’ve also lost confidence in him finding answers, according to the outlet.
The only consequences that have come from Breonna Taylor’s killing by Louisville police is that Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in her death, has been fired. No criminal charges have been filed in the three months since Taylor was shot-and-killed in her home while she was sleeping by Louisville Police.
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
