Breonna Taylor’s Family Reportedly Outraged Over Kentucky AG’s Engagement Pics

Breonna Taylor’s family is reportedly not happy that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is celebrating his personal life while they continue to wait for justice.

Photos surfaced over the weekend of Cameron and his fiancee, who is white, hosting an engagement party with friends and family. Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson reposted the pics, along with many others, and criticized Cameron for the tone deaf post while justice for the 26-year-old’s death has been inexcusably delayed.

RELATED: Tina Knowles Slams Kentucky AG Over Breonna Taylor Charges

“Black people that were excited and thought oh my God maybe we have a fair chance now because it will be a black man in this position ! He will be fair and unbiased towards Black people,” Lawson wrote, in part, under pictures of Cameron’s engagement party. “They voted for him. Well That’s why it’s important to educate yourself on people who are running for office . I have no problem with who he marries , that is his personal business. That is not what this post is about ! I just don’t understand his actions !!! And where are their masks ?”