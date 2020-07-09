Atlanta Mayor Mandates Wearing Of Masks Throughout City As COVID-19 Cases Increase

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, just two days after revealing that she has tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband and one of their children, has signed an executive order mandating that people wear face coverings in the city and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We will continue to take active measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in Atlanta,” Bottoms said according to Atlanta station WSB-TV. “Public health experts overwhelmingly agree that wearing a face covering helps slow the spread of this sometimes deadly virus.”

Other cities in Georgia including East Point and Savannah have instituted similar rules. The state, which started making plans to reopen in April, has become a hotspot for cases. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health 103,000 confirmed cases 2,922 deaths, 12,500 hospitalizations and 2,502 ICU admissions.

Georgia is now the ninth state to pass the 100,000 mark with COVID-19 cases. New York, California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and Arizona have all passed that point.

Gov. Brian Kemp has encouraged the use of masks statewide, but has not required them so far.

Bottoms told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she believes she will be able to enforce a mask requirement like she would any other city policy.

“I’m joining so many mayors across the state who have ordered people to wear face coverings,” Bottoms told WSB-TV. “And what it means, it’s just another layer for us to remind people and really enforce the emergency that we are in in our city and in our state right now.”