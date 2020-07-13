Elijah Blake Releases Latest Single ‘Bad Liar’

Working with music tycoons Rihanna, Rick Ross, Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Mary J. Blige, and Beyonce, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Elijah Blake is widely-known as a one of the most talented songwriters around today, penning some of our favorite alternative R&B hits including Usher’s “Climax.”

Signing with NO ID’s ARTium/DEF JAM camp in 2012, the 28-year old Caribbean born artist decided after four years to push the needle as an independent artist eventually unveiling five consistent indie projects including his second album, Audiology in 2017 and a collaborative EP 1990 Forever with Jordin Sparks in 2019.

Recently releasing his latest single “Bad Liar,” his newest soundscape breeds a visual self-reflection of one’s true self.

The alt-R&B cut exudes a raw and peaceful emotion that is accompanied by Blakes accompanying notes, floating imagery, and subtle thematic black and white symbols

As the nearly four-minute visual-play concludes “Fear not, I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” The Biblical reference from Isaiah 41:10 appears as another gentle reminder that you will not walk alone in fear.

With his third studio album scheduled to drop later this summer, check out “Bad Liar” below: