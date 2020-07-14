U.S. Navy Honors First Black Woman Fighter Pilot

"BZ to Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle on completing the Tactical Air [Strike] aviator syllabus," the Chief of Naval Air Training said. "Swegle is the @USNavy's first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month. HOOYAH!"

Sharing the news July 9 on Twitter, Naval Air Training reported that Swegle, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, will receive her “Wings of Gold” in late July.

A historic celebration is in order after the U.S. Navy honored and announced Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle the first Black woman tactical fighter pilot.

BZ to Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle on completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus. Swegle is the @USNavy ’s first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month. HOOYAH! @FlyNavy @NASKPAO #ForgedByTheSea #CNATRA #CNATRAgrads pic.twitter.com/FKSlURWQhJ

The news comes 40 years after Brenda Robinson, became the first African-American female graduate from the Navy’s Aviation Officer Candidate School, as told by the nonprofit organization Women in Aviation International.

Swegle’s accomplishment also follows Capt. Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour who became the first Black female pilot in the Marine Corps in 2001 and the first Black female combat pilot in the entire U.S. military.

On June 30, the Navy released a statement confirming that they were working towards creating a task force to “address the issues of racism, sexism and other destructive biases and their impact on naval readiness.”

“We are at a critical inflection point for our Nation and our Navy and I want to ensure that we are fully responding to this moment as we work to facilitate enduring change,” said Navy’s Chief of Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell Jr. in the press statement. “We must use the momentum created by these events as a catalyst for positive change. We need to have a deeper inclusion and diversity conversation in our Navy and amongst our own teams.”