Black Lives Matter Mural Outside Trump Tower Has Been Vandalized Again

The Black Lives Matter mural that was painted earlier this month on the street outside of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan was vandalized once again on Sunday morning (July 26).

According to the New York Police Department, 32-year-old Mark David Hutt of Rochester, New York allegedly approached the mural just after 10 a.m. yesterday, threw white paint over a portion of it and smeared it with his hands.

NYPD Detective Carrie Reilly said Hutt was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and given a desk appearance ticket, CNN reports.

While the NYPD doesn’t track the number of times the mural has been vandalized, news reports indicate this is the fourth time someone has attempted to deface it.

RELATED: Black Women Who Defaced NYC’s Black Lives Matter Mural Repeat Offenders

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for NYC mayor Bill DeBlasio labeled the vandalism “unacceptable” and said the city “will absolutely fix it.”

Last week two Black conservative, anti-abortion attention seekers vandalized the same mural. According to the New York Daily News, Bevelyn Beatty, 29, and Edmee Chavannes, 39, who live with each other in Staten Island, NY were taken into custody after spreading paint all over the BLM mural in front of Trump Tower, while screaming “refund our police” and “Jesus Matters.”

The two women are overtly anti-BLM and have made videos of themselves not only committing the act of vandalism in Midtown Manhattan, but also at the murals Black Lives Matter murals in Harlem and Brooklyn — and bragging while doing it. They were charged with criminal mischief and released pending a future court date.

On July 13, a vandal was caught on video defacing the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in New York City after a weekend of demonstrations in which supporters and detractors of the movement clashed.

According to CBS New York, a masked person splashed red paint over part of the mural painted on the street on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue where the building is located.

The mural was painted on July 9.

