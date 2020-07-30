Herman Cain Dies of COVID-19 After Attending Trump's Tulsa Rally

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Herman Cain has passed away at 74 years old.
The official site for the former presidential candidate released a statement that read, "Herman Cain — our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — has passed away.”
The statement also added, "We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”
RELATED: Trump Forced To Speak To Near-Empty Arena In Tulsa After Supporters Fail To Show
The 74-year-old cancer survivor was in attendance at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20. At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended that rally in Tulsa tested positive for COVID-19
Cain posted a photo of himself at the Tulsa rally next to other attendees without a mask.
Herman Cain was born in Memphis, Tennessee on December 13, 1945. He grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Morehouse College with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1967. By 1971, he received a Master of Science in Computer Science from Purdue University. He was a businessman who worked as an executive for Burger King and was the CEO of Godfather Pizza.
Cain was a staunch Republcian and ran for president in 2012. He dropped out of the race aftersexual harassment allegations surfaced.
Cain was also a Tea Party activist and famously said about President Barack Obama that he "was raised in Kenya" and that's why "he's out of the mainstream." Obama was raised in Hawaii.
Herman Cain was also a vocal Trump supporter. In 2018, he told Yahoo, Trump does not have a "racist bone in his body."
Cain’s last public appearance was at Trump's June 20 Tulsa rally. By July 2, he was hospitalized with the coronavirus.
He leaves behind a wife, two children and several grandchildren.
(Photo By Chris Maddaloni/CQ Roll Call)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS