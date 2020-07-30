Herman Cain Dies of COVID-19 After Attending Trump's Tulsa Rally

Herman Cain has passed away at 74 years old.

The official site for the former presidential candidate released a statement that read, "Herman Cain — our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — has passed away.”



The statement also added, "We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

RELATED: Trump Forced To Speak To Near-Empty Arena In Tulsa After Supporters Fail To Show



The 74-year-old cancer survivor was in attendance at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20. At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended that rally in Tulsa tested positive for COVID-19



Cain posted a photo of himself at the Tulsa rally next to other attendees without a mask.