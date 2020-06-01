Why Trump's Latest Comments About Protests May Be Terrifying For Black Americans

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, escalated his attacks on protestors across the nation by threatening martial law against citizens in his first comments since massive demonstrations swept the country.

"I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights," Trump said during the press conference.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said, referring to himself as "your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters.”

He also said he planned for a police and law enforcement presence to “dominate the streets” and said he would respond with an “overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.”

To activate the military to operate in the U.S., Trump would have to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, which four people familiar with the decision had told NBC News he planned to do. The act was last invoked during the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. George W. Bush attempted to invoke the act in 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, but then-governor Kathleen Blanco refused him.