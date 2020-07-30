Rosa Parks Letter Honoring Martin Luther King Jr Up For Sale

A handwritten letter by Rosa Parks sharing her thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr. is up for sale.

According to TMZ, the letter was written in 1979 and sent to an autograph collector in response to their question about what Rosa thought of MLK. This piece of history has been sitting in a private collector's hands for the last 15 years and is being sold for $54,000.

Rosa wrote in the letter, "I admired and respected him as a truly great man committed and dedicated to freedom, peace and equality for all oppressed humanity."

She also remembered the civil rights leader as "the leader of the masses in Montgomery, Alabama and the nation ... a devoted husband, and father to his wife and children. A loving and loyal son to his parents."

Parks was an inspiration for the Montgomery Bus Boycott after she was jailed for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man, which, at the time, was a violation of the city’s racial segregation laws.

Parks ended the letter by saying King was loved by "all of us who were fortunate to know him."

