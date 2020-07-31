U.S. Navy’s First Black Female Fighter Is Set To Get Her “Wings of Gold”

The news was first shared on July 9 on Twitter, as Naval Air Training reported that Swegle, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, will receive her “Wings of Gold” in late July.

Making history as the U.S. Navy’s Black woman tactical fighter pilot in early July, Swegle will be awarded her Wings of Gold during a ceremony on Friday (July 31).

BZ to Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle on completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus. Swegle is the @USNavy ’s first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month. HOOYAH! @FlyNavy @NASKPAO #ForgedByTheSea #CNATRA #CNATRAgrads pic.twitter.com/FKSlURWQhJ

"My parents raised me and they told me that I can be whatever I wanted to be. We would go see the Blue Angels when they were in town," Swegle says in an official video. "They were just so cool I loved them. I just love the fast planes."

Graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017, according to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is currently assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

Swegle completed her undergraduate training in a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer and says that flying a jet is both challenging and exhilarating.

"It's fun because it is difficult at the same time. I know that I had to work to get [the jet] to behave, and it took a lot of fighting the aircraft and figuring out how it was going to perform," she explained. "That was exciting. It really is rewarding having the plane do whatever you want it to."