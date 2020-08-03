New Heartbreaking Footage Of George Floyd's Arrest Leaked

George Floyd’s final moments have been detailed in transcripts but now a new body cam video from former officer Thomas Lane shows how the 46-year-old was detained, frisked and then left begging for his life.



In footage that was leaked to The Daily Mail and shared on social media by Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump, the video starts with the police arriving at the Cup Foods grocery store and then when the officers embark upon Floyd and an unidentified friend sitting in his car. The video then shows the initial exchange between Floyd and the police where he appears to be afraid as he is putting his hands on the wheel and repeatedly apologizing.



He is heard saying, “I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before."



As the officers are trying to push him into the squad car, Floyd can be heard pleading over and over again that he is claustrophobic and would rather get on the ground.

Floyd is then heard begging the officer not to shoot him and says he recently lost his mother. Floyd is eventually pulled from his car, crying, handcuffed and told to “stop resisting.”



The footage continues from an even closer vantage point of Floyd gasping for air, crying out, “I can’t breathe” and ends with former officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

See below: