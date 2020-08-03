New Heartbreaking Footage Of George Floyd's Arrest Leaked

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: A man holds a poster with the picture of George Floyd who was killed in police custody three weeks earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota during the Juneteenth protest march on June 19, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

New Heartbreaking Footage Of George Floyd's Arrest Leaked

The last few minutes of his life are detailed in full on video.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

George Floyd’s final moments have been detailed in transcripts but now a new body cam video from former officer Thomas Lane shows how the 46-year-old was detained, frisked and then left begging for his life.

In footage that was leaked to The Daily Mail and shared on social media by Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump, the video starts with the police arriving at the  Cup Foods grocery store and then when the officers embark upon Floyd and an unidentified friend sitting in his car. The video then shows the initial exchange between Floyd and the police where he appears to be afraid as he is putting his hands on the wheel and repeatedly apologizing.

He is heard saying, “I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before."

As the officers are trying to push him into the squad car, Floyd can be heard pleading over and over again that he is claustrophobic and would rather get on the ground. 

Floyd is then heard begging the officer not to shoot him and says he recently lost his mother. Floyd is eventually pulled from his car, crying, handcuffed and told to “stop resisting.”

The footage continues from an even closer vantage point of Floyd gasping for air, crying out, “I can’t breathe” and ends with former officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

See below:

RELATED: Officer Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Neck Blamed For Death By Other Two Officer

On May 29, Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. On June 3, his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder by the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Lane, 37,  and former Officers Tou Thao, 34, and J. Alexander Kueng, 26, were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting on June 3.

A trial date for the four officers has tentatively been scheduled for March 8, 2021.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

 

(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC