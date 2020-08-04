Ta-Nehisi Coates Guest Edits ‘Vanity Fair’ September Issue

Bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates will be guest editing the September issue of Vanity Fair magazine, which will focus on art, activism and power in 21st century America.

Radhika Jones, the magazine's editor-in-chief told CNN Business, “I've been a great admirer of Ta-Nehisi's work for many years. When he writes, he really sets an agenda for national conversation.”



She continued, “We had been wanting to work with him for some time now and this project unfolded out of this dialogue, out of what we've all been seeing happening in our country for the last few months. It was a natural fit for me."

The issue will also feature over 40 creatives, including comic book illustrator Shawn Martinbrough, writer Jacqueline Woodson and filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Coates, who is one of the most prominent intellectual voices in writing today, released a statement that read, "I'm honored to be partnering with Radhika and the entire Vanity Fair staff on this project. Equally, I'm humbled that so many of this country's best writers and artists have agreed to participate. The moment is too big for any one of us to address alone."

