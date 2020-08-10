NYPD, With Sharpshooters and Dogs, Try Arresting BLM Activist Over Yelling At Cop Through Megaphone

A weekend standoff between an African-American activist who has spent several months organizing and leading Black Lives Matter protests in New York and NYPD officers played out on Instagram Live.

On Friday, police tried to arrest Derrick Ingram, 28, who leads the activist group Warriors in the Garden at his New York apartment. He was suspected of assaulting an officer when he allegedly yelled through a megaphone into a police officer’s ear during a June 14 protest.

But when cops tried to take him into custody, they did it by using tactics more common to taking down an armed assailant. NYPD officers showed up to his Manhattan home, some of them in tactical gear, while others had police dogs. Sharpshooters pointed rifles at his window and more than 30 police vehicles were outside the building, according to a statement from Ingram’s organization, CNN reported, although the outlet could not independently confirm that.

"This was an attempt to silence our movement," the group’s statement says. "This militarized police response endangers the safety of residents in Hell's Kitchen and across NYC."

While this was happening, Ingram went on Instagram Live to broadcast the incident. “What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”