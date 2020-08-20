Ida B. Wells Being Honored In The Most Special Way At Union Station In Washington, D.C.

Ida B. Wells is being honored at Union Station in Washington D.C., which, before the coronavirus pandemic, was one of the busiest train stations in the country.



In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment in 1920 granting a woman’s right to vote in the U.S. (it would be several decades later for Black women and other women of color to receive the same right), a mural of Ida B. Wells is being installed on the floor of the station.

Anna Laymon, Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission Executive Director, told CNN, “What we are able to do with this art installation is that we can show the depths of this movement. It wasn't just one woman who fought for the right to vote, it was thousands."

The mosaic is 1,000 sq ft and was commissioned by the Women's Suffrage Centennial. The mural is titled "Our Story: Portraits of Change" and was designed by artist Helen Marshall of the People's Picture. Within Wells’ image, there also smaller images of countless other women suffragists and activists who fought for the right to vote.