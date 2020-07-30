Why Oprah Gave Up ‘O’ Magazine Cover To Honor Breonna Taylor

The tragic killing of Breonna Taylor has sparked uprisings across the country. Over four months since she was killed in her home by police, the officers involved in her death have not been arrested or charged.

Now, Oprah Winfrey is honoring the 26-year-old EMT worker.

For the first time, in the magazine’s 20-year history, Winfrey will not be on the cover.

An image of Breonna Taylor graces the September cover.

In a column for Oprah.com, Winfrey wrote, “I think about Breonna Taylor often. She was the same age as the two daughter-girls from my school in South Africa who’ve been quarantining with Stedman and me since March. In all their conversations I feel the promise of possibilities.”



She continued, “Their whole lives shine with the light of hopefulness. That was taken away from Breonna in such a horrifying manner.”



Oprah also revealed she spoke to Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer, who told her, “I can’t stop seeing her face. Her smile. It’s what I miss most about her. I still can’t grasp the concept of her being gone. It feels so surreal. I’m still waiting for her to come through the door.”

Winfrey closed with, “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.”



See the cover below.