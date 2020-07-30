Why Oprah Gave Up ‘O’ Magazine Cover To Honor Breonna Taylor

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020. - US protesters welcomed new charges brought Wednesday against Minneapolis officers in the killing of African American man George Floyd -- but thousands still marched in cities across the country for a ninth straight night, chanting against racism and police brutality. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been over four months since the 26-year-old was killed in her home by police.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The tragic killing of Breonna Taylor has sparked uprisings across the country. Over four months since she was killed in her home by police, the officers involved in her death have not been arrested or charged. 

Now, Oprah Winfrey is honoring the 26-year-old EMT worker.

For the first time, in the magazine’s 20-year history, Winfrey will not be on the cover. 

An image of Breonna Taylor graces the September cover.

In a column for Oprah.com, Winfrey wrote, “I think about Breonna Taylor often. She was the same age as the two daughter-girls from my school in South Africa who’ve been quarantining with Stedman and me since March. In all their conversations I feel the promise of possibilities.”

She continued, “Their whole lives shine with the light of hopefulness. That was taken away from Breonna in such a horrifying manner.”

Oprah also revealed she spoke to Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer, who told her, “I can’t stop seeing her face. Her smile. It’s what I miss most about her. I still can’t grasp the concept of her being gone. It feels so surreal. I’m still waiting for her to come through the door.”

Winfrey closed with, “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.”

See the cover below.

On March 13,  Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police after officers served a no-knock raid on her apartment in search of a suspect who had already been arrested. 

No-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville since Taylor’s passing.

A petition has called for every officer involved in her death, Brett Hankison, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto, to be fired, arrested, and criminally charged. It also demands Taylor’s family receive financial compensation from the department for wrongful death and negligence and for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to appoint an outside special prosecutor to investigate the LPD.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

Photo: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

