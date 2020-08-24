Gun-Toting Black Lives Matter Haters Attack Activist During 2020 RNC Speech

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the gun-toting, conservative couple from St. Louis, made a prepared speech during the 2020 Republican National Convention. The pair, who have been parodied as "Karen and Ken," made national headlines after they were seen brandishing their weapons in the name of protecting their home while Black Lives Matter protesters marched past their property. They were later arrested and brought on charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a federal offense.

During their speech, the McCloskeys, sitting calmly, focused their message on painting a doomsday picture for suburban voters of what could happen if communities across the country continue to end cash bail and defund the police; presenting a future that will breed anarchy and chaos.

Never once bringing up race, but infusing imagery of a time when African Americans were systemically cut out of every level of advancement, the McCloskeys targeted Cori Bush, a Black progressive activist, nurse, and pastor who just won the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st congressional district earlier this month.

“The radicals are not content just marching in the streets.They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge of your future and the future of your children,” said Mark McCloskey who called Bush as a “Marxist revolutionary.”

After referring to those in support of the Black Lives Matter movement who marched outside of their home as a “mob,” the couple, who are both personal injury attorneys, expressed their support for Donald Trump, who they believe brought us the greatest economy the country has ever seen.

"When we don’t have basic safety and security in our communities, we’ll never be free to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children or for our country. That’s what’s at stake in this election and that’s why we must re-elect Donald Trump,” said Patricia McCloskey.

Watch their full speech below: