‘Karen And Ken’ Couple Who Aimed AR-15 And Pistol At BLM Protesters To Speak At RNC

Patricia and Mark McClosky, who went viral for pointing an AR-15 and pistol at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis and later renamed by the internet as ‘Karen and Ken’, are now slated to speak at the Republican National Convention.

The Washington Post reports that the move will energize voters going into the last three months of the election. A spokesperson for Trump Victory Committee and a Republican official both confirmed to CNN that former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell will also be among the speakers at the Republican convention scheduled for next week, August 24-27.

The McCloskys drew national attention in late June after they were captured on video brandishing their guns outside their mansion. The video shows them aiming their firearms at Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were peacefully protesting through their neighborhood.

In July, the couple was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony. Donald Trump had previously defended the McCloskys actions, and according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the President "said it is absolutely absurd, what is happening to the McCloskeys."

Last month, Mark McCloskey defended his actions in the viral video, claiming he felt threatened by the protesters.

"I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my health, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate," he told CNN at the time.