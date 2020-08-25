Jacob Blake’s Three Sons ‘Devastated’ After Police Shooting

Crump also confirmed Blake is “still facing more surgeries in the near future.”

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is representing Jacob Blake , the 29-year-old who is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. On August 27, Crump told Good Morning America , “It seems yet again… we have police officers who are using excessive unnecessary force and shooting an unarmed Black man in America.” On August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Blake was walking towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. Officers began shooting at Blake multiple times as soon as he entered the car. He was shot in front of his children. Crump revealed that his three sons, who are 3, 5 and 8 years old, are “devastated.”

The officers involved in Blake’s shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

Crump also represents the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee in Floyd’s neck was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with second-degree murder. Former officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng was charged with aiding and abetting.



As for Breona Taylor’s killers, only Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in her death, have been fired. Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto are still employed by the Louisville Police Department. None have been officially charged in her killing.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Jacob Blake’s father said there are “eight holes” in his son’s body and he’s paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors aren’t sure if he is permanently paralyzed.

“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” the father told the newspaper. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.”

