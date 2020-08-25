New York City Park Named After LGBTQ Activist Marsha P. Johnson

The beginnings of what was known as the “gay liberation” movement can be attriubuted to Marsha P. Johnson. The transgender activist fought back during a police raid at the Stonewall Inn bar on June 28, 1969 in New York City, sparking an uprising against police violence in the LGBTQ community.

Now Johnson is being honored with a state park in her name.

According to ABC, on Monday, August 24, which would have been Johnson’s 75th birthday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dedicated the East River State Park in Brooklyn, New York to the legendary activist. It is reportedly the country's first state park to honor an LGBTQ person.

Cuomo tweeted, "I'm proud to announce the dedication of East River State Park in Brooklyn to #MarshaPJohnson. Today, Marsha P. Johnson State Park becomes the first State Park to honor an LGBTQ person. NY is indebted to her for her brave advocacy and relentless fight for LGBTQ equality."

